New York Department of Health undercounted Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, attorney general's report says

(CNN) The New York state Department of Health undercounted Covid-19 deaths among nursing home residents by approximately 50%, according to a report released Thursday by the state attorney general's office.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been at least 8,700 deaths in nursing homes statewide, according to the Department of Health . But the report by Attorney General Letitia James suggests that figure could be much higher.

"Preliminary data obtained by OAG suggests that many nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in DOH's published total nursing home death data," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "Preliminary data also reflects apparent underreporting to DOH by some nursing homes of resident deaths occurring in nursing homes."

The report preliminarily concludes that deaths were underreported based on a survey of 62 nursing homes, a roughly 10% sample of total facilities across the state.

The report, which did not name the nursing homes surveyed, detailed one facility where deaths were underreported to the Department of Health by as many as 29 deaths.

