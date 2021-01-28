Hardest-hit communities should be prioritized in vaccine distribution, Biden's equity task force chair says

(CNN) There is no question that Covid-19 vaccine distribution should be targeted and prioritize the hardest-hit communities, the chair of Biden's Covid-19 Equity Task Force said.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith said during CNN's coronavirus town hall Wednesday night that multiple analyses are already showing a pattern of racial disparities among those receiving Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

Earlier this week, a CNN analysis of data from 14 states showed that vaccine coverage is twice as high among White people on average than it is among Black and Latino people.

Part of that, Nunez-Smith said, is linked to vaccine acceptance and to whether people have easy access to distribution sites.

"We have to make vaccination easy and accessible. That's a key priority that's built into President Biden's national plan ... and when people cannot get to these new vaccination sites that are being stood up that we bring the vaccine to them and the vaccines are free," Nunez-Smith said.

