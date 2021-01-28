Half of US states lack most basic protections for LGBTQ people, report finds

(CNN) Half of US states fail to offer basic protections for LGBTQ people, according to a report by the country's largest LGBTQ advocacy group.

The Human Rights Campaign's State Equality Index examines state-level policies impacting LGBTQ people and their families -- protections like non-discrimination policies in employment, housing and public accommodations, for example.

This year's report, which organized states into four categories based on their anti-discriminatory statutes, determined that there are 25 states in the lowest-ranked category, dubbed "high priority to achieve basic equality."

"We have seen an increase in the number of states that are providing comprehensive protection," Alphonso David, president of HRC, told CNN. "Yet, it is important to highlight that half of all Americans live in states that lack those protections."

Improvements are being made