(CNN) An Indianapolis teenager was charged Thursday with six counts of murder for allegedly shooting family members and a pregnant woman on Sunday, according to court documents.

Raymond Childs III, 17, was also charged with attempted murder of a brother who fled the family house after the initial shooting and carrying a handgun without a license, according to court documents shared by the Marion County prosecutor's office.

He is being charged as an adult "due to his age and the allegation of murder," according to a release from the prosecutor's office.

Childs is represented by the Marion County Public Defender Agency, which would not comment on the charges, the agency told CNN.

"We intend to seek justice for the victims, and to do so in a way that respects the process and all of the circumstances present in this case," prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the release.

