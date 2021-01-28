Three teens have been arrested in connection with a house fire that killed a Senegalese family of five

(CNN) Three teenage boys were arrested in connection with a house fire that killed three adults and two children in Denver last year, authorities said.

The Denver Police Department announced on Wednesday that two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were being held on suspicion of charges including murder, arson and burglary, among other counts.

The suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday at their homes in Jefferson County, though they have not been formally charged yet, according to a news release . The Denver District Attorney will determine the final charges, police said.

Police did not name the three teenagers, citing their ages and the ongoing investigation.

"We continue to express our condolences to those affected by this crime," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in a statement.

