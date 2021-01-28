An elderly woman fell and couldn't call for help. Her USPS mail carrier saved her life

(CNN) When a USPS mail carrier noticed an elderly customer had not picked up her mail in three days, she had an overwhelming feeling that something was wrong.

Shonda Lemon, 34, has worked as a USPS mail carrier in Chicago for eight years. She often greeted Helen Iwanski, 89, during her route. Although they exchanged few words, she said their relationship was sweet.

"I've always had a soft spot for the elderly," Lemon told CNN. "So, when I do come across elders, they just take a special place in my heart."

Lemon wrapped rubber bands around Iwanski's mail so she could grip it easily. And Iwanski randomly taped candy to her outgoing mail for Lemon as a gift.

"I just knew her to be a nice and considerate old lady, so when she would come to the door, I would check on her," said Lemon.

