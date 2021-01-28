Florida fire captain arrested in alleged theft of Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) A Florida firefighter turned himself in to authorities in connection with the alleged theft of Covid-19 vaccine meant for coworkers.

Anthony Damiano, a captain with Polk County Fire Rescue, allegedly took three syringes containing doses of Moderna's vaccine, with the intent to give doses to his elderly mother, according to an arrest affidavit.

Damiano surrendered on Wednesday afternoon, according to the affidavit.

He has been charged with petit theft and causing another person to falsify official records as a public servant. He has been released on bond from the Polk County Jail, according to inmate records.

CNN has attempted unsuccessfully to contact him for comment.

