(CNN) My cell phone rang on a Sunday afternoon in early March and I answered it immediately. It was my friend, a doctor who specializes in epidemiology and infectious diseases. She warned me that the coronavirus was about to surge in New York City and recommended that if I could flee the city and retreat to my parents' house, I should do it, and fast.

I hung up the phone, called my parents, rented a car, packed my bags and drove 13 hours from New York City to the suburbs of Chicago the next morning. Meanwhile, my friends were still going out to dinner and going into work. I could tell my coworkers and roommate thought I was being absurd, but I couldn't afford to care about their opinions. I had simply fought too hard for all 27 years of my life, I couldn't lose it here.

I was born with a rare liver disease resulting in the need for two liver transplants. As a transplant recipient, I take medication that suppresses my immune system, leaving me vulnerable to getting sick more easily and more severely -- and to having a harder time recovering than most. Because of my condition, I've spent a large portion of the past year living with my parents, seeing few others.

It's also why the Covid-19 vaccine is so important for me to receive, because while it won't change my behavior immediately it will change the question that weighs on me every time I have to leave my house: If I contract Covid-19, will I die?

Unfortunately, that fear is not me being paranoid. A recent study showed a 20% mortality rate for solid organ transplant recipients who contract Covid. For context, another study put the Covid mortality rate for those 75 and older at 11.6% . That leaves me with a higher chance of dying from Covid than rolling a "6" on a die.