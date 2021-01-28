Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and served as a counselor to Clinton in the White House. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) To do anything 279 times takes discipline, commitment, focus. Try just tapping your finger on the table 279 times. Really. I'll wait.

Took longer than you thought, didn't it? And I bet it got a bit tedious. Now imagine that, instead of something as mindless as tapping your finger, you gave a speech. On the floor of the United States Senate. On the existential but oft-ignored threat of climate change.

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat, stood at his desk on the Senate floor, asked to be recognized, and delivered a speech about the threat of climate change and the urgent need to take action 279 times.

It is difficult to be urgent about something for years. I recall a military leader once telling me, "You can't keep an Army on their tiptoes forever."

But Whitehouse has been on his tiptoes on climate for years. Nine years, to be specific. Once a week, every week since 2012, when the Senate refused to take up a House-passed climate bill, Whitehouse has delivered what he calls his "Wake Up" speeches, often accompanied by a blown-up photo of the Earth with the words "Time to Wake Up." A 2020 study cited by the Boston Globe shows that his "Time to Wake Up" speeches constitute a staggering 32% of all speeches by all Democratic senators since 2012. He is the Cal Ripken of climate change. Lacing up his verbal spikes each day, chipping away at immortality.

