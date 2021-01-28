Snow blindness can sneak up on you, but prevention is easy

(CNN) As the only American to have climbed all 14 of the world's peaks over 26,000 feet above sea level — and the fifth person to do so without using supplemental oxygen — high-altitude mountaineer Ed Viesturs has come closer to the sun here on Earth than most of us ever will.

Among the things the 61-year-old always brings on big adventures is an essential accessory for anyone spending time outdoors this winter: protective eyewear.

"I've been on mountaineering expeditions where we had to actually help someone down off a mountain because they suffered snow blindness at high altitude," said Viesturs, referring to the medical condition known as photokeratitis.

A temporary but painful condition, it occurs when exposure to ultraviolet rays creates inflammation on the surface of the eye.

"It happens to people when you don't realize how bright and sunny it is and you're not wearing sunglasses," Viesturs said. "Maybe you took your sunglasses off because you're filming or you just forgot them for a while."

