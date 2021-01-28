English National Opera singers are helping 'long Covid' patients breathe

(CNN) The English National Opera (ENO) is rolling out its singing, breathing and wellbeing program for recovering coronavirus patients around the country following a successful trial.

ENO Breathe is a joint project between the ENO and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, combining musical and medical expertise to help Covid-19 patients suffering with long-term symptoms, according to a press release published Thursday.

Some coronavirus patients are back to normal health within weeks. But for others, issues persist for months or cause damage that might lead to other health issues in the future. This is known as "long Covid."

The program -- described as the first of its kind -- uses singing techniques to help patients who are experiencing breathlessness and anxiety.

An initial six week trial involved 12 participants, and the program will now benefit up to 1,000 patients at more than 25 participating healthcare centers across England, in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Cheshire and Merseyside in the next few months.

