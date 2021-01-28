CNN 10 - January 29, 2021

Story highlights
January 29, 2021
1. Name the city in China that was the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak one year ago.
2. Name the place that, in 1964, became the first city in Asia to host the Olympic Games.
3. What event is scheduled to begin on February 9 in the U.S. Senate?
4. In what nation have authorities announced the recent discovery of 100 ancient coffins, 40 gilt statues and various other artifacts?
5. In what U.S. state did a deadly tornado strike the communities of Fultondale and Center Point on Monday night?
6. According to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, what animals might have accompanied migratory humans across the Bering Land Bridge?
7. A new bill in the U.S. Congress proposes to increase the federal minimum wage to what hourly amount, though there's disagreement over how this would impact the economy?
8. Chum, humpback and silver are all types of what fish, which are endangered and the subject of numerous repopulation efforts?
9. What U.S. economic measurement "shrank" from $21.4 trillion in 2019 to $20.9 trillion in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic?
10. What is the name of the Mars rover that is carrying a helicopter named Ingenuity and is set to touch down on the Red Planet in three weeks?
