The best silk PJs are equally luxurious and unfussy, and they’re the perfect outfit for a romantic Valentine’s Day spent at home. If you’re coupled up, the right silk button-down or satin-blend nightgown can make an evening of Netflix and takeout that much more special. Even if you’re flying solo, a buttery soft silk robe could be the thing your evening — complete with a glass of wine and a dimly lit bubble bath — needs most.

Even more, some silk pajama sets are polished enough to wear outside of the house when it’s safe too. To avoid looking like you stepped out wearing the same thing you fell asleep in, look for a matching set in trend-forward colors like black or mint green. Then think about employing the half tuck — a styling trick where you only tuck in one side of your shirt, leaving the other to hang loose — for an insouciant vibe. Ahead, find a mix of the best silk camisoles, robes and pajama sets for women and men at every price point to elevate your Valentine’s Day.

Silk pajama sets for women

Lunya Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set ($258; lunya.com)

Washable silk may sound like an oxymoron, but Lunya’s proprietary material is as easy to care for as it is to wear. Night-sweaters, take note: This short-sleeve set is thermoregulating too.

Kilo Brava Women’s Long Pajama Set ($110; macys.com)

Not only do these Kilo Brava pajamas feel like butter, but the floral pattern is cute enough to leave the house in too.

Adore Me Jayne Plus Set ($59.95; adoreme.com)

The best thing about this set isn’t just that it feels as luxe as silk — but that it feels as luxe as silk for under $60. (The 24 5-star reviews are pretty great too.)

Ginia Long Silk Pajama Set (starting at $288; bloomingdales.com)

Ginia’s traditional silk pajama set comes with a long-sleeve top and an elastic-waist, wide-leg pant for a casually stylish look.

Papinelle Silk Pajamas ($199; nordstrom.com)

These “whisper-light” silk pajamas come in a majestic purple, a luxurious cream and romantic light pink.

Silk pajama tanks

Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Cami ($125; fleurdumal.com)

Fleur Du Mal’s silk cami doesn’t come cheap — but with its sophisticated piping, luxe-feeling silk charmeuse and stylish ruffle hem, it’s well worth the price.

Washable Silk Tank Set ($178; lunya.com)

Reviewers call Lunya’s Silk Tank Set “luxurious without being fussy,” “so soft and cozy” and “totally worth it.” Plus, its silk waistband keeps the shorts from riding up at night.

Short Silk Pajamas ($89; nordstrom.com)

The ruffle hem on these silk shorts offers a touch of romance.

The Liza Cami ($150; revolve.com)

Peekaboo lace inserts along this navy blue set make it feel even sexier.

Silk pajamas for men

Lonxu Men’s Satin Pajamas Set ($28.98; amazon.com)

One reviewer says he “would give 10 stars if possible” to these lightweight, satin-silk pajamas.

Asos Design Lounge Satin Shirt and Short Pajama Set ($32; asos.com)

This satin-blend set boasts a stylish camp collar and elastic-waist shorts with a modern fit, making it perfect for lounging.

Long Silk Piped Pajamas ($250; intimissimi.com)

Is there anything more luxurious than a matching silk button-down top and pants? (No.)

Silk pajamas you can wear outside too

Araks Shelby Silk Pajama Top ($345; nordstrom.com)

This teal blue button-down from Araks will look just as great with jeans as it will with your favorite lounge-around bottoms. It’s also available in a sunny yellow.

Intimissimi Silk Satin Boyfriend-Fit Pajama Top ($119; intimissimi.com)

This fire-red silk button-down is meant to fit loosely for a comfortable, wear-everywhere vibe.

Asos Design Satin and Fringe Shirt and Pants Pajama Set ($57; asos.com)

This mint green pajama set is practically begging to be worn outside with a pair of comfortable slides.

PJ Harlow Jolie Satin Lounge Pants ($66; barenecessities.com)

Pair a blazer and heels with PJ Harlow’s luxe satin/modal pants and you have an instant outfit.

Silk robes and nightgowns

Lunya Washable Silk Robe ($248; lunya.co)

With elastic cuffs, a sash waist and sleeve details, this is the silk robe to end all silk robes. And did we mention it’s machine-washable too?

Stars Above Satin Notch Collar Nightgown ($19.99; target.com)

This satin-weave nightgown is perfect for anyone looking for the silky feel without the silky price tag.

Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse Mini Slip ($168; shopbop.com)

This 100% silk charmeuse nightgown’s lace trim makes it as romantic as it is it comfortable.

Plush Silk Cheetah Pajama Robe and Headband Set ($76, originally $143; revolve.com)

A cheetah print satin-blend robe is made for a Valentine’s Day movie marathon.