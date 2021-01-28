(CNN) —

Whether you’re treating yourself or ordering stems for someone else, a bouquet of blooms or a green plant for the living room is pretty much guaranteed to brighten up anyone’s day. Hey, we’ll take all the color we can get during these gray winter weeks.

Right now, FTD is exclusively offering CNN Underscored readers 25% off sitewide if you order through this link. That includes the company’s flower arrangements, plants, treats and delivery, including same-day. Everything will show up fresh, too: The online florists work with 10,000 local shops across the U.S.

Best of all? You can use that discount now to schedule flower deliveries ahead of time for Valentine’s Day — so there’s no chance of it slipping your mind a little too close to the date. And it’s not just flowers FTD sells: There’s also chocolates and gift boxes to round out your order, and because the discount works sitewide, you can take 25% off of those, too.

Read on for a few of our favorite bouquets and picks from the sale. Just be sure to order with our link or the discount won’t apply.

One Dozen Red Roses and Homesick Candle ($51, originally $68, ftd.com)

One Dozen Red Roses and Homesick Candle PHOTO: FTD

A dozen red roses is always a classic for Valentine’s Day — and this set comes with a stylish 80-hour candle from Homesick, too. Expect notes of rose and jasmine, followed by sandalwood, lemon and plum.

Blush Crush Bouquet ($56.25, originally $75; ftd.com)

Blush Crush Bouquet PHOTO: FTD

Shades of pale pink make up this delicate bouquet featuring carnations and mini roses. Like with FTD’s other bouquets, you can choose from three different levels of lushness too, whether you’re keeping it on the simpler side or maxing out the vase’s capacity.

Eternal Love Succulent Garden ($45, originally $60; ftd.com)

Eternal Love Succulent Garden PHOTO: FTD

This minimalist, miniature garden features a pretty mix of green succulents contrasted with pink and plum. It’s perfect for desktops and nightstands, and it lasts longer than a bouquet of flowers (not that we don’t love those, too).

Truly Madly Deeply Bouquet Original With Vase ($52.50, originally $70; ftd.com)

Truly Madly Deeply Bouquet Original With Vase PHOTO: FTD

For the eclectic maximalist in your life, there’s this bouquet with a little bit of everything: alstroemeria, limonium, roses, spray roses, cocculus and ruscus.

Candy Hearts Bouquet ($60, originally $80; ftd.com)

Candy Hearts Bouquet PHOTO: FTD

This colorful floral medley features two kinds of lilies, as well as carnations and miniature roses, in a clear glass vase stylish enough to use long after the bouquet is gone.

Fine and Fancy Gourmet Gift Box ($66, originally $88; ftd.com)

Fine and Fancy Gourmet Gift Box PHOTO: FTD

If your friend is a foodie, this gift box won’t go unappreciated, whether you send it with or without flowers. It includes chocolate-covered pretzels, Lindt truffles, a variety of cookies, Almond Roca, smoked almonds, Ghirardelli chocolate, biscotti and even cheese and crackers.

