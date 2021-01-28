(CNN) —

If you’re looking to start budgeting — or enhance your existing budgeting method — there are many apps that can do the bulk of the work for you. Using any of these apps to organize and track your spending will undoubtedly help you stay on top of your financial game. And since many of today’s most popular budgeting apps are available for free, there’s no reason not to take advantage of them.

With so many budgeting apps available, we picked a handful of the most popular ones — 10 in total — and put them to the test. We used our own financial information to see which apps helped us keep our budget in order the best. And although all of these apps have something to offer, we found three winners that can fully keep your finances — and budget — in check.

Best overall budgeting app: PocketGuard (basic version: free; PocketGuard Plus: $2.99/week or $4.99/month)

Without question, PocketGuard is our favorite budgeting app. It’s easy to set up an account and very straightforward to use. The app is available in both the Apple Store and Google Play, and best of all, there’s a desktop version if you get sick of looking at the tiny screen on your phone.

First, PocketGuard can link all your credit card and checking accounts together, along with other types of financial accounts, to help you build a robust budget. You can also manually add any additional income you receive, such as cash or checks that don’t hit your bank account.

To create an initial budget, the app shows you what you’ve spent in prior months as a baseline, which you can adjust as desired. When creating your budget, PocketGuard offers many categories to choose from, as well as the option to create your own categories — a feature that not all apps have.

The app automatically categorizes your transactions, but you can edit the category for any transaction if the system gets it wrong. However, in our testing, PocketGuard’s categorizations were pretty accurate.

Once your initial setup is complete, you’ll see how much money is left over for the month — which the app calls “In My Pocket.” This helps you determine how much money you can save or spend on everything else.

Then, throughout the month, your budget is updated in real-time based on your transactions, so you can see how much over or under budget you are in each category. PocketGuard’s budgeting charts also provide some great visuals of your month-over-month spending habits.

PocketGuard can even help you lower some of your bills. For example, the app noted that my monthly Verizon bill was $218.97 per month, and estimated that it could negotiate a savings of $12.48 per month. While this is a free service, if PocketGuard is successful at saving you money, it takes a 40% cut of the savings.

This money-saving service is available for many types of bills, including phone, internet and cable. Of course, there’s no guarantee that PocketGuard can save you money, but it never hurts to have someone else try to save you money on your behalf, especially if you don’t want to go through the effort of negotiating with your service providers on your own.

The one downside of the app is that while the basic version is free, to get the full picture, we recommend signing up for the paid version known as PocketGuard Plus, which costs $2.99 per week or $4.99 per month. The main draw of the paid version is that you have access to unlimited budgets and can track your cash spending. While the fees can get expensive, the potential savings can quickly outweigh the cost.

And if you’re a true hustler, there’s a referral program that provides an opportunity to receive the premium PocketGuard Plus service for free. Refer enough friends and family members — which translates into points — and you’ll earn free months of the premium service.

Overall, if you want an easy-to-use app with great visuals and capabilities, PocketGuard is the way to go. Just know that you’ll probably want to splurge for the upgraded version to get the most out of this app.

Best budgeting app for significant others: Honeydue (free)

If you’re looking for a simple budgeting app for you and your significant other, look no further than Honeydue. This entirely free app is as easy as it comes, and can truly ensure that you and your partner are synced up when it comes to budgeting.

With Honeydue, you and your partner can create a household budget by pulling all your financial accounts into one dashboard. The app allows you to link accounts from almost any financial institution, including credit card accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts and more. This allows you and your partner to toggle through the system to see both individual and joint account activity.

And while the goal of Honeydue is for you and your partner to be on the same financial page, the app does offer the option to change permissions on what your partner can and can’t see. So you can decide if you want your significant other to have access to both your balances and transactions, just your balances or nothing at all.

The app also categorizes all of your transactions so you can monitor your household’s spending within each budget category. You can set a spending limit for each category, and the app will send you and your partner a notification when you’re close to hitting the limit. You’ll also receive notifications when money comes in or out.

The real upside of Honeydue is its communication features. You can add comments to different purchases, or even send your partner a particular transaction through the chat feature. It even has fun emojis you can use to make budgeting not seem like such a chore.

All these features allow you and your partner to fully communicate about your finances, and to use the app to budget and keep everything in one place so nothing gets forgotten. It might even help you avoid some of those tough-to-have conversations at the dinner table.

Other great features of Honeydue include adding bills and their due dates to a calendar, so both you and your partner receive reminders. This can help you manage your household expenses to ensure there’s money in your accounts to pay any upcoming bills.

While Honeydue doesn’t feature all of the bells and whistles of some of the other apps on our list, for an entirely free app, it’s a great option for couples. With its communication capabilities and notification features, Honeydue will help you and your partner stay on track without unknowingly spending more than your household can afford.

Best full picture budgeting app: Mint (free)

There’s a good chance that you’ve already heard of Mint, as it’s one of the most well-known money management apps out there — and it’s easy to see why. This completely free app offers the longest list of features of any app, while neatly laying out all your financial information.

Mint’s setup process is extremely easy, even for those who aren’t tech savvy, as it pulls in all your bank account, credit card and investment account information. At any time, you can check Mint and see how much money you have across all your accounts.

The app allows you to categorize your transactions across all your accounts to paint a clearer picture of your spending habits. This feature also helps when sorting Venmo transactions — which many apps don’t link to — as you can differentiate between the $50 you earned helping your friend move, and the $50 you were reimbursed after paying for lunch.

Although the app provides a ton of information, one of Mint’s most useful features is its budgeting tool. Based on your spending habits and average spending in each category, Mint will provide a monthly budget that it thinks you should adhere to, which can help you not only budget better, but also save you money. Of course, you can customize the budget based on your particular needs and desires, but having the system guide you can be extremely helpful, especially if you aren’t sure where to start.

Then, Mint will monitor your progress and send you notifications if you go over your budget in any category. It’s also very easy to log into Mint on a daily basis, see your individual progress and track any goals you’ve set up.

Another unique Mint feature is that all users get a free credit score. While you can get your credit score for free from several sources, having your score provided along with all your expenses is a nice bonus. You can update your credit score every three months through the app, which can help you stay on top of all the major aspects of your score, such as your outstanding bills and total available credit.

Ultimately, if you’re looking to see all of your financials in one place and venture beyond just budgeting, Mint is a great choice.

How we tested

We downloaded each app and went through the entire process of getting our personal data into the app as if we were a real-life user by linking our bank accounts, credit cards and any other financial information (for apps that allow this). We then experimented with each app to test all of its features. We started with the basic version of each app and, if available, upgraded to the paid version to truly understand each app’s potential.

The main criteria we evaluated included:

Usability : We looked at many different aspects of each app when determining how easy each one was to use. This included the ease of setting up an account, overall usability, reporting availability, the option to upload information from a variety of financial institutions and any other unique capabilities.

Tracking and goals : This included the number of categories we could budget for, real time tracking updates and the option to set goals.

Availability : Apps that were available for both Apple and Android users scored higher in our testing, as did apps that offered a desktop version.

Cost: We compared the cost for each app, as well as any fees for upgrading in-app features.

How we rated

Using our testing criteria, we gave all 10 apps a score in each subcategory, then combined those subtotals for a final overall score. Here is the breakdown of our point system:

Usability had a maximum of 55 points: ease of set up (10 points), overall use (15 points), ability to link with financial institutions (10 points), visual charts (10 points) and other capabilities (10 points).

Tracking and goals had a maximum of 25 points: category options (10 points), real-time tracking updates (10 points) and ability to set goals (5 points).

Availability had a maximum of 10 points: available on both Apple Store and Google Play (5 points) and a desktop version (5 points).

Cost had a maximum of 10 points: monthly fees (5 points), fee for an upgraded version (5 points).

Other budgeting apps we tested

Personal Capital (free)

If you want to calculate your net worth, Personal Capital will help you get there. However, if you’re looking purely for a budgeting app, this well-known investing choice may give you more than you bargained for, and truthfully, it can be slightly overwhelming.

In our testing, we found that the strong suite of this app isn’t its budgeting features, even though you’re able to link your credit cards and financial accounts to it, including investment accounts. Credit card purchases are categorized, but you aren’t able to split transactions across multiple categories. For example, if you make a large purchase at Target that includes both clothing and groceries, you can’t separate the transaction into its respective categories.

Yes, you can set monthly spending targets and see your information in real-time, but when it comes specifically to budgeting, other apps are more appropriate.

Mvelopes (basic plan: $5.99/month or $54.99/year; Plus plan: $18.99/month or $189.99/year)

Mvelopes uses the “envelope” budgeting system, where you allocate your budget into different digital envelopes. The theory is that once your money is divided up, that’s where it stays, and it can only be used for a purchase in that particular category. This ultimately helps you keep your purchases in check and ensures you don’t overspend in a specific area.

Creating your envelopes is relatively easy in Mvelopes, but it can also take quite a bit of time. Some of the tabs aren’t very intuitive, but if you pay for the Plus version of the app, you’ll receive initial setup assistance. This isn’t something that we think should be necessary, as the cost is quite high — especially compared to some of the other apps on our list.

If you’re already familiar with the envelope system but you’re looking to make it digital, Mvelopes can be a good app to try. But unlike many other budgeting apps, it’s not free — not even the basic version. There’s also no trial period to see if this is the right app for you. Given the cost, you might find other apps and systems that can work better for you.

Goodbudget (basic version: free; GoodBudget Plus: $6.99/month or $59.99/year)

Goodbudget is another envelope budgeting app that helps you allocate and manage your monthly spending. You enter your budget for each envelope category, such as groceries, gas, entertainment and more. With the free version you’re able to create 10 envelopes, but with the paid GoodBudget Plus version, you can make an unlimited number of envelopes.

This is a manual app, which means you can’t import your credit card transactions. So once your envelopes are set up, every time you make a purchase, you’ll manually fill that envelope category with the amount you paid. You can also add recurring payments to simplify your entries.

We didn’t find Goodbudget to be particularly straightforward, but its visual reports are quite detailed, which can be helpful if you’re a more visual person.

You Need a Budget ($11.99/month or $83.99/year, free 1-month trial)

You Need a Budget (YNAB) is a zero-based budgeting app, which means every dollar you earn has a place, and is either allocated toward a spending category or a savings goal. This allows every dollar you bring in to have a purpose or a “job,” thus allowing for better budgeting habits.

Once you create an account with YNAB, you can immediately link your credit card and bank accounts, so you don’t have to manually enter your information. You then set up a budget for all your expenses (such as rent and groceries) as well as activities (such as vacations and dining out).

By knowing how much money you have left in the “quality of life goals” and “just for fun” categories, you can budget better for these adventures and ensure you aren’t spending more than what you actually have in your bank account.

Although this is a great system, the app definitely takes some getting used to. Fortunately, YNAB offers a one-month free trial to allow you to play with it and determine whether or not this type of budgeting system works for your needs. The app also provides a lot of workshops and tutorials so you can learn more about the app and overall budgeting.

Albert (basic version: free; Genius membership: you choose what to pay, but the minimum amount is $4/month and the recommended amount is $6/month)

The Albert app shows you how well you’re meeting your budgeting goals by calculating an “Albert Score,” which is a financial checkup score on a scale from 0 to 100. Within the app, you can also sort your transactions into customizable categories, which will help you keep a better budget and track your spending.

Although Albert has many of the same features as other budgeting apps, one feature that sets it apart is its savings component. Albert Savings uses an algorithm which looks at your entire financial picture to calculate an amount of money to automatically transfer out of your checking account into a savings account. While the amount of money pulled out might be small, it’s designed to add up over time.

The big deterrent with Albert is that you’re required to link your bank account during the setup process to use any part of the app. This means you aren’t able to browse through the app’s capabilities first, or even use portions of the app that don’t involve pulling in your banking information. For those that don’t want to connect an account, this isn’t the right app for you.

Wally ($8.99/month, $39.99/year or $64.99/lifetime)

With Wally, credit card information is collected in real-time and categorized appropriately, helping those on a strict budget know exactly what they have left to spend for the remaining days of each month. In fact, every time you sign into Wally, the first thing you’re shown is your total budget remaining for the month. This front and center reminder helps you be aware of where you stand at any given time to ensure you don’t go over budget.

To help with your budgeting, Wally also allows you to take pictures of receipts and save them in the app. This is extremely useful for keeping track of your expenses without holding onto every single paper receipt. This can also help with your petty cash purchases, which can be especially important while traveling.

Digital nomads will also love Wally, as the app supports almost all foreign currencies — a great feature to have for those primarily traveling (or living) abroad. The huge disadvantage of this app is that it’s only available through the Apple Store, which means if you have an Android smartphone, you’re out of luck.

EveryDollar (basic version: free; Ramsey+ membership: $129/year, 14-day free trial)

If you’re a fan of personal finance guru Dave Ramsey — the host of the radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show” — you’ll love the EveryDollar app, which gives you a quick and easy way to budget without having to see your entire financial picture. It’s based on zero-based budgeting, which means that your income is divided up into spending and savings categories until there’s nothing left.

EveryDollar has both a free and paid version. With the free version, you’re tasked with manually setting up your account, while the paid version allows you to import your bank transactions. The paid version also offers custom reports, which can be helpful to see your entire financial picture. Unfortunately, the app’s price is quite high, and these same features are available on other budgeting apps for free.

That being said, budgeting is the focal point of EveryDollar, which allows you to prioritize where you’re going to save up front instead of spending excess money at the end of the month. So the high cost might be worth it if budgeting is your true goal right now.

