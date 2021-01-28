(CNN) —

Serena Williams knows what makes good luggage: She’s racked up air miles playing in tournaments all over the world, and a travel schedule like hers needs suitcases that can hold up. Last March, she teamed up with Away Luggage, an Instagram brand turned traveler favorite with the quality to match its aesthetics. The result? A hugely popular Away x Serena Williams collection that included both hard- and soft-shell suitcases, as well as organizational cubes, in a fierce shade of red with a camo interior.

This year, she’s at it again: Williams is launching her second collaboration with Away on January 28 — and it’s a larger collection than what she served up last year. The hardshell polycarbonate pieces, co-designed by Williams, are available in saturated shades of coral and mint as well as a robin’s-egg blue. The collection doesn’t stop at solids, though: There’s also a printed hardshell suitcase series in graphite, a version of which gets an addition of turquoise-blue handles for a kid-size carry-on.

In addition to luggage, there are also handy totes and sling bags to keep everything organized while traveling, not to mention a toiletry case, packing cubes and even a pet carrier for your four-legged traveling companion. Read on for more details on the line below:

Away x Serena Williams The Expandable Packing Cubes ($55; awaytravel.com)

Packing cubes are a lifesaver when you’re packing for long trips, and you might as well color-coordinate with your luggage — or brighten it up even more with a complementary shade — while this collection is out.

Away x Serena Williams The Kid’s Carry-On ($175; awaytravel.com)

One for the kids, this carry-on takes the cool graphite pattern of adult-size luggage and gives it a pop with a splash of turquoise. Coordinate it with grown-ups’ printed or turquoise suitcases for (finally!) an easy spot on the baggage carousel.

Away x Serena Williams The Pet Carrier ($245; awaytravel.com)

Sized perfectly to keep your pup comfortable while you’re in transit, this pet carrier keeps everything you need — like keys and your phone — easily at hand as well.

Away x Serena Williams The Carry-On Classic Polycarbonate Suitcase ($225; awaytravel.com)

You get the best of all words with this carry-on: the knowledge that you’ll fit within most airlines’ carry-on restrictions when it’s safe to travel again, a bright pop of color courtesy of Serena and the durable hard shell and brilliantly organized interior Away is known for.

Away x Serena Williams The Large Classic Polycarbonate Suitcases ($295; awaytravel.com)

The future of travel might just be longer trips or working vacations — and for that, you’re going to need a bigger bag. Go all out with the spacious Large suitcase, the biggest in Away’s line with almost 100 liters of capacity.

Away x Serena Williams The Front Pocket Sling Bag ($125; awaytravel.com)

You don’t have to wait for a vacation to use this minimalist sling bag: It’s the perfect size to keep essentials handy when you’re on your daily walk.

Away x Serena Williams The Expandable Toiletry Case ($95; awaytravel.com)

No matter how long you’ll be away for, this bag does it all: It’s expandable, so you can pack enough toiletries for any trip, whether it’s a weekend at the cabin with the essentials or a weeklong trip in the city.