(CNN) A "remarkably lucky" Australian man who forced a crocodile off his head by prizing open its jaws with his bare hands has managed to escape with minor injuries, paramedics said.

The 44-year-old Queensland man fought off the creature while swimming at Lake Placid, near Cairns, on Thursday.

He had puncture wounds on each side of his face but was "very, very calm" when healthcare workers arrived to treat him.

"A crocodile had bitten his head, and in his effort to remove the jaws of the crocodile he put his hands in to try and prize the jaws apart," paramedic Paul Sweeney told reporters in Cairns. "In the process of trying to remove his hands, the jaws snapped shut on his forefinger. He's a remarkably lucky gentleman."

"Just a few centimeters lower and we have major blood vessels ... had one of those been punctured then it would have been a very different story," Sweeney said.