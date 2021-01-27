Almost two-thirds of people believe climate change is a global emergency, UN poll finds

(CNN) Nearly two-thirds of respondents believe that climate change is a "global emergency," according to a survey of 1.2 million people in dozens of countries around the globe -- and many want urgent action to tackle the problem.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which ran the poll with Oxford University, described it as the largest survey of public opinion on climate change ever conducted. Unusually, it captured the views of more than half a million people under the age of 18, a key but typically hard-to-reach constituency, the organization said.

The "Peoples' Climate Vote" was undertaken late last year in 50 high, middle and low income countries that together account for more than half of the world's population over the age of 14, according to the UNDP report.

Across those countries, 64% of people said climate change was an emergency, "presenting a clear and convincing call for decision-makers to step up on ambition," the report said.

"Of the people that said climate change is a global emergency, 59% said that the world should do everything necessary and urgently in response," it added. A further 20% backed acting slowly, while 10% thought the world was already doing enough.

Read More