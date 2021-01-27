There's a new chill between the White House and the Kremlin

This was excerpted from the January 27 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

The days of a US President fawning over the Kremlin leader are over. According to a White House readout of Joe Biden's first call to Moscow, he got in Putin's ear on the treatment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Russia's crackdown on demonstrators, its alleged hack of the US government and Russian forces' assault on Ukraine. In a reflection of the pragmatism running through his foreign policy, Biden also confirmed to Putin that he wants to extend the START nuclear treaty.

With Navalny's return home and associated protests challenging the Russian President's iron grip, the US might be now tempted to try to further destabilize Putin . Outspoken support for the detained Navalny would bolster Biden's promises to revive global democracy. And Putin hasn't yet paid a price for meddling in US politics during the 2016 election.

But these are treacherous waters. Any suggestion the US is trying to push Putin out could make Navalny's plight even more precarious and fuel the Kremlin's perpetual claims that Washington is behind demonstrations. After all, US intelligence agencies say Putin's election interference was prompted by the belief that ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had once tried to oust him.

For obvious reasons, any in-kind US reprisals for the hack may never become public. Overt retaliation against Moscow is likely to be with the familiar tool of sanctions. And while there's no chance of the kind of "reset" in US-Russia relations initiated at the start of the Obama administration, there's also no sense in relaunching the Cold War, especially with another looming with China. But there's certainly a new chill between the White House and the Kremlin.

