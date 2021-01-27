Florida sheriff accuses 'Paramedic of the Year' of forging Covid-19 vaccine paperwork

(CNN) Police arrested a man recently honored as a local 2020 Paramedic of the Year after Polk County, Florida, law enforcement officials alleged he "set up the circumstance" that led to the theft of three Covid-19 vaccine doses meant for firefighters.

Paramedic Joshua Colon, 31, is accused of forging vaccine screening and consent forms for three missing doses, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference Tuesday. Colon told detectives he was covering up for a supervisor, Judd said.

According to an affidavit excerpt posted by the sheriff's office, Colon received three vials containing 10 vaccine doses each on January 6 and was directed to administer them to firefighters. First responders who receive the vaccine need to complete and sign screening and consent forms, which are collected by the people administering the vaccine, the excerpt says.

At the end of the day, Colon was missing information for some of the doses.

Colon told officials he would get the missing information and reported three names he said were of firefighters who were recipients, the affidavit excerpt says. Two told investigators they never received the vaccine, and the third name was not a real person, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

