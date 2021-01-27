Oklahoma state officials are trying to return the state's $2 million stockpile of hydroxychloroquine

(CNN) Oklahoma state officials are trying to return the state's $2 million stockpile of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine -- which had been touted by some as a treatment for Covid-19 -- back to the medical distributer.

In July, the US Food and Drug Administration revoked an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat Covid-19. The agency now says hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing Covid-19.

"We are working with the department of health to try to return the stockpile," Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Communications Director Alex Gerszewsk confirmed to CNN in an email.

Gerszewski did not provide further details on the effort.