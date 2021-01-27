Offensive lineman Chad Wheeler faces charge of felony domestic violence, waived by Seattle Seahawks

(CNN) Now-former Seahawks player Chad Wheeler was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony domestic violence after an incident at a residence in a Seattle suburb, police and court records say.

The incident began at around 9:44 p.m. PT in Kent, Washington, according to Kent Police Department Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

According to court documents, prosecutors said "(Wheeler) viciously attacked the victim in her bedroom, strangling her at times with both hands." Wheeler is also accused of strangling the victim twice until she lost consciousness.

The victim texted friends, her family and Wheeler's father to call 911, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and police officers who arrived forced entry after hearing her screaming inside. An officer attempted to use a Taser to subdue Wheeler "with little effect."

Wheeler faces charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He will enter a plea at his arraignment, scheduled for February 9.

