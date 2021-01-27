Offensive lineman Chad Wheeler arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, waived by Seattle Seahawks

(CNN) Now-former Seahawks player Chad Wheeler was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony domestic violence after an incident at a residence in a Seattle suburb, police and court records say.

The incident began at around 9:44 p.m. PT in Kent, Washington, according to Kent Police Department Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

Wheeler was booked into the King County Jail on domestic violence charges, jail records show.

Wheeler, a third-year offensive lineman, wrote on Twitter that "events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode."

It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed. — Chad Wheeler (@ChadWheeler72) January 27, 2021

Wheeler appeared Monday in court, where his bail was set at $400,000, according to court documents. The documents say Wheeler's father addressed the court, though the minutes of the hearing do not indicate what he said.

