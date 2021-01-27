This artist just became the first Native American to win the Caldecott Medal for children's book illustration

(CNN) Michaela Goade just etched her name into the history books.

This week she became the first Native American to win the Randolph Caldecott Medal for her illustrations in the children's book "We Are Water Protectors," according to the American Library Association . The Caldecott Medal is a prestigious award given annually to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children.

"It's a great honor to be the first Indigenous artist to win this award, but I am of course standing on many shoulders," Goade, a member of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, said in a statement to CNN. "I think it's important to acknowledge and reflect on the significance of being the first in 2021, while also looking towards the future with much hope. I won't be the last! It brings me so much joy to think about Indigenous youth who will see themselves in this recognition and know that their stories are powerful and value."

"We Are Water Protectors" was written by Carole Lindstrom, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwe. The story follows a young Native American girl as she takes a stand against a black snake threatening to poison her people's water, according to the book's description.

The snake, which is shaped like a pipe in the book, represents the Dakota Access Pipeline -- a controversial crude oil project that spans 1,172 miles and extends over four states -- and is a reference to the Black Snake Prophecy, according to Goade.

