Florida officials investigating deputy allegedly seen in video taking student to the ground

(CNN) A Florida school resource officer is on paid administrative leave after a video surfaced of him taking a high school student to the ground.

The incident with a school resource officer took place Tuesday at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, Florida, according to the Osceola School District. A brief video posted Tuesday, which has been widely circulated online, shows what appears to be an Osceola County Sheriff's school resource officer in a confrontation with a student at the school.

School Resource Officers are not school district employees, according to the district, but rather they are sworn sheriff deputies employed with their law enforcement agency. The Sheriff's Office has removed the resource officer who was involved in the incident from the school until the outcome of their investigation, District Public Information Officer Dana Schafer said.

In the video, the deputy is seen taking a student to the ground and placing handcuffs on her. Another deputy is seen in the video as the incident unfolds. During a press conference on Wednesday, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said there are other videos apart from the partial one "floating around," saying "that's why I'm not going to express an opinion on what may or may not have happened."

While it's not clear from the short video what led up to the incident, Lopez said the disruption occurred at a school function where the student was not complying with lawful commands and "went after" another student. Lopez said the situation escalated from there.

