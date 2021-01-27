Lawsuit filed after police officers drew weapons on a Black family in a stolen vehicle mix-up

(CNN) A woman is suing the city of Aurora, Colorado, after police officers drew guns on her and four minors last year after mistaking her car for one that had been stolen.

Brittney Gilliam was taking her 6-year-old daughter, 17-year-old sister and 14- and 12-year-old nieces to get their nails done last August and were in a parking lot when officers with the Aurora Police Department ordered them out of their vehicle and onto the ground at gunpoint. Gilliam said she, her sister and 12-year-old niece were handcuffed while police verified that the car she was driving was not stolen.

The family filed a lawsuit against the department Monday.

"All Plaintiffs were seized and searched -- at gunpoint -- without probable cause or reasonable suspicion to believe they, or indeed, that any one of them, had committed any crime," the lawsuit states. "All were the victims of excessive force by Officer Defendants and all were targeted because they are Black."

At the time, there was a stolen motorcycle with the same plate information, but from a different state, police said. The confusion may have been due, in part, to the fact that Gilliam's car had been reported stolen earlier in the year but it had been cleared up, police said in August.

