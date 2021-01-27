Bill and Melinda Gates: Covid-19 will change how the world thinks about health forever

The authors are co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This article is adapted from their 2021 Annual Letter. The views expressed here are those of the authors. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) At this time last year, the world was just starting to understand how serious a novel coronavirus pandemic could get.

Only a few weeks after we first heard the word "Covid-19," we were closing our foundation's offices and joining billions of people worldwide in adjusting to radically different ways of living. For us, the days became a blur of video meetings, startling news alerts, and microwaved meals — and we are well aware of how lucky we are compared to others. Over the past year, Covid-19 has killed over two million people worldwide , sickened millions more, and thrust the global economy into a devastating recession

Bill Gates works from home during quarantine in 2020.

The experience of living through a pandemic has driven home what many people in developing countries knew all too well already: Health is the bedrock of any thriving society. If your health is compromised — or if you're worried about catching a deadly disease — it's hard to concentrate on anything else. Staying alive and well becomes your priority to the necessary detriment of all other things.

If you live in a wealthy country like the United States, chances are that last year was the first time an infectious disease has upended your life. That's because in high-income countries infectious diseases are no longer what epidemiologists would call "a meaningful health burden." In low-income countries, however, infectious diseases like malaria and tuberculosis are still major killers and adjusting life to account for a highly contagious pathogen is unfortunately nothing new. (Just ask the millions of people who sleep under a bed net each night.)

Melinda Gates works from home during quarantine in 2020.

But in 2020, a virus that had no regard for borders or geography upended lives all over the world, collapsing some of those distinctions between rich countries and poor countries. In doing so, it brought new meaning to the term "global health."

Read More