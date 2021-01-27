The son of polio vaccine creator Jonas Salk got the Covid-19 vaccine. He wants you to do it, too

(CNN) As Dr. Darrell Salk waited in line to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine , he realized he had been in a similar situation about 60 years ago.

The younger Salk said he rarely capitalizes on his name -- but he felt this time it would make a positive difference, because now he was getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I publicly stepped forward so I could be vaccinated publicly and have a chance to say something because I hoped that it would make a difference," Salk told CNN. "I hoped that if I stepped forward from back in the shadows where I usually stay, it might help some people make up their minds. If so, I will be very grateful."

Children in San Ysidro, California, get their Salk vaccine shots during San Diego's 1955 mass inoculation.

Salk, who has felt fine since getting the vaccine, said he was "delighted" to get his first dose. Part of that is because he has several underlying conditions and is a high-risk patient, he said.

The other part is that he sees it as a feat of modern science. Salk has spent years as a vaccinologist studying the creation of vaccines, as well as how to manufacture and transport them.

"There's several aspects of it that were very impressive," Salk said. "The creation of a vaccine that's effective and safe in less than a year is astounding. It's an amazing thing. To develop the polio virus vaccine took seven years."

For him, the decision to get a vaccine was obvious, both for his health and those around him.

"The chances that you will be infected with Covid-19 is so much higher than the risk associated with the vaccine," he said. "That looks like an easy choice to me. I don't want to risk my life, or the life of someone I love."

Salk has a message for them.

"The takeaway is that these vaccines are safe, they're effective and they will help us bring this pandemic under control," he said. "You should embrace the opportunity to be vaccinated and to be part of the solution."

Polio and Covid-19 both gripped the US

The polio epidemic gripped headlines in the US as mostly children became stricken with the crippling disease. It captured the nation's attention and the emotion of it all is something people who lived through it in the first half of the 20th century remember vividly.

The Covid-19 pandemic has some of that same emotion, Salk said, but the trajectory of both diseases is markedly different.

"Polio arose gradually. It was a chronic disease or an endemic disease, and then became epidemic as the susceptible population grew," Salk said. "The Covid-19 virus, on the other hand, appeared, everybody was susceptible and had no experience with it before. It spread basically like wildfire ... around the world very rapidly."

Beyond the zero-to-60 mph speed of the spread of Covid-19, the fatality rate of the virus is much higher than polio, Salk said.