(CNN) —

Of course chocolates and flowers are always a solid go-to for Valentine’s Day, but this year, why not spoil your S.O. with something a little less cliché?

No matter what your budget may be, you’re sure to find something they’ll love at Nordstrom thanks to its handy Give a Little Love Valentine’s Day gift guide and new Self-Love shop. Both are chock full of fabulous gift ideas ranging from sexy lingerie and luscious perfumes to state-of-the-art vacuums and luxe beauty tools and products.

To help make your shopping even easier, here are our top picks at various price points, ranging from under $25 to $500 and over. Looking for more ideas? Check out our favorite heartfelt Valentine’s Day gifts, as well as gifts for him, gifts for her, gifts for kids and our V-Day flower delivery guide too.

Under $25

Maude Soak No. 1 Bath Salts ($18; nordstrom.com)

These calming bath salts contain nourishing vitamins and minerals that can detox your skin, leaving it ridiculously soft and with a hint of amber, cedar leaf, medjool dates and lemongrass.

Sugarfina Pucker Up Set of 2 Candy Cubes ($24; nordstrom.com)

Chances are your sweet wants a few sweets this V-Day, and Sugarfina, which makes some gorgeous gummy candies, seems fitting. This set comes with sour gummy lips and peach bellini-flavored gummies, both packaged in a heart-shaped box.

Paper Source Happy Plants Valentine Card Kit ($19.95; nordstrom.com)

Show your Valentine just how much you love them with these cute succulent-themed cards that are guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

Ginger June Candle Co I’m Glad You’re as Weird as Me Standard Jar Candle ($14; nordstrom.com)

A candle that tells it like it is (and smells delicious too).

Oh La La Cheri Good Night Kiss Open Gusset Boyshort ($12; nordstrom.com)

A lace boyshort with a daring open panel is sure to set the mood.

Nécessaire The Hand Cream ($20; nordstrom.com)

This editor-favorite, ultra-moisturizing hand cream only feels expensive.

Under $50

Tommy John Second Skin Trunks ($34; nordstrom.com)

This pair of micro modal-spandex blend boxer briefs is so silky soft, he’ll never want to take them off. Well, so to speak.

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Pendant Necklace ($40.80, originally $48; nordstrom.com)

Your valentine will always keep you close to their heart with this lovely pendant necklace in various muted colors.

In Bloom By Jonquil Samantha Chemise ($40; nordstrom.com)

This delicate satin and lace chemise is equal parts sexy and romantic. Want something a little sexier? Nordstrom shoppers love this chemise and thong set too.

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace ($50; nordstrom.com)

You can never really go wrong with an initial necklace, especially one as cool as this.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Snuggle up together this Valentine’s Day with a cozy plush throw, available in lots of gorgeous colors.

Naja Martina Hipster Briefs ($28; nordstrom.com)

A playful pair of cheeky lace panties is always a good idea. Choose from a variety of bold prints and hues including tigers, bumble bees and a gorgeous minty blue from Naja, one of our favorite lingerie brands.

Under $100

Heretic Florgasm Eau de Parfum ($65; nordstrom.com)

This luscious perfume not only smells as if it’s bursting with freshly bloomed flowers, it’s also derived from a 100% natural plant-based formula.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

It’s not Valentine’s Day if you’re not lounging in a brand new cozy robe for at least six hours, and this one’s a great pick for both partners.

Vinglacé Wine Chiller ($89.95; nordstrom.com)

Keep your wine or champagne perfectly chilled for hours on end with this stainless steel chiller that’s just as chic as it is functional.

Beach Riot Heart Sweater and Beach Riot Sandy Knit Shorts ($98; nordstrom.com and $88; nordstrom.com)

A cute heart-print sweater and matching knit short set is the ultimate gift for a valentine that loves lounging around in style.

Slip For Beauty Sleep Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set ($91.50, originally $122; nordstrom.com)

Beauty sleep has never felt so good thanks to this pure silk pillowcase and matching eye mask.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

Fluffy, comfy and stylish? It’s no wonder these Ugg slippers have garnered over 4,000 5-star customer ratings to date.

Under $250

Araks Beatrice Stretch Silk Bralette and Aaron Stretch Silk Panties ($103; nordstrom.com and $70; nordstrom.com)

Playfully colorful and gorgeously crafted, the cult-favorite Araks silk charmeuse and chiffon bralette and matching panties are *almost* too pretty to take off.

Bony Levy Beveled Edge Huggie Hoop Earrings ($150; nordstrom.com)

A classic pair of 14k gold hoop earrings never go out of style.

Commes Des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart Low Top Sneaker ($150; nordstrom.com)

These Commes Des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers are quirky, fun and supremely fashionable.

Lunya Washable Silk Short Pajamas ($198; nordstrom.com)

Silk pajamas that are hypoallergenic, breathable and machine-washable? We’ll take a set in every color, please.

Dress the Population Alida Crepe Fringe Dress ($198; nordstrom.com)

A little black dress is a wardrobe staple for nights out, special occasions and date nights — and this sexy mini with fringe detail is no exception.

Lunya Washable Silk Robe ($248; nordstrom.com)

Can you tell we love silk over here? We simply can’t get enough of this machine-washable silk robe, and especially this bright pink color.

Tom Ford Private Blend Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum (starting at $205; nordstrom.com)

With notes of black cherry, almond, balsam and rose, this Tom Ford Lost Cherry perfume smells just as luxe as it looks.

Under $500

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; nordstrom.com)

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the beauty lover on your list? The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is the ultimate beauty tool. Just check out our review, and the fact that we deemed it the best high-end hair dryer of 2021.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device ($325; nordstrom.com)

One of our favorite facial devices on the market, this device uses the magic of microcurrents to help lift and contour the face with consistent use. If spending $300+ seems a little high, check out the NuFace Mini that’s just slightly smaller and $199.

Dana Rebecca Designs Sylvie Rose Diamond Bar Stud Earrings ($355; nordstrom.com)

Give your classic stud earrings an update in the best way possible: with diamonds.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones II with Google Assistant ($299; nordstrom.com)

A pair of noise-canceling headphones are a must, and these Bose ones are a Nordstrom shopper favorite.

Aura Sawyer Digital Photo Frame ($299.99; nordstrom.com)

Keep your favorite memories on display with this digital photo frame that syncs with your smart device and is Bluetooth-enabled.

Bose Home Speaker 500 ($299; nordstrom.com)

A sleek wireless Bose speaker is the ultimate gift for any tech- or music-enthusiast on your Valentine’s Day list.

Mikimoto Akoya Pearl Stud Earrings (starting at $300; nordstrom.com)

Pearl stud earrings are elegant, timeless and a sure way to show your valentine you love them.

$500 and over

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum ($799.99; nordstrom.com)

Complete with an LCD screen that displays its run-time countdown and a powerfully quiet motor that spins up to 125,000 rpm, this is Dyson’s most deluxe vacuum.

La Mer 3.4-Ounce Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream ($520; nordstrom.com)

With nearly 2,000 reviews, people love this skin care splurge, but surely anyone obsessed with their skin care routine will appreciate the luxury! Plus, it’s available in a mini size for just $95 for someone on a tighter budget.

Gucci Stripe Fabric Strap Watch ($960; nordstrom.com)

A sleek Gucci timepiece with an iconic striped wristband will be your valentine’s favorite new piece of arm candy.

Vince Funnel Neck Boiled Cashmere Sweater ($395; nordstrom.com)

When it comes to sweaters, wrapping yourself up a cashmere mockneck is the ultimate luxury.

Zoe Chicco Diamond Bezel Pendant Necklace ($595; nordstrom.com)

A beautiful necklace consisting of a delicate trio of bezel-set diamonds in 14-karat gold is dainty, timeless and a piece that will be treasured forever.