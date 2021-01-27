(CNN) —

Couples used to spending time apart know the value of getting creative. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to put that creativity to use, with a gift that will make them smile and think of you wherever you may be. From synchronized tech and cozy accessories to imaginative twists on tried-and-true classics, we selected our favorite Valentine’s gifts to help bridge any distance. For more ideas, check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts, gifts for him, gifts for her, gifts for kids, Nordstrom gifts and our V-Day flower delivery guide.

FriendshipLamps Long Distance Friendship Lamps, Set of 2 ($176; etsy.com)

A text or phone call is one thing. But for a more creative (and primal) way to let your S.O. know you’re thinking about them, consider this long-distance friendship lamp a glow-up.

Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set ($98; uncommongoods.com)

Wearable tech with a touch of intimacy, these bracelets will keep you connected near or far.

ShopKPP Custom Long Distance Relationship Coffee Cups ($22; etsy.com)

Even when you’re not sharing your morning coffee, let them know they’re the first thing on your mind.

A Year of Connection Stationary ($30; uncommongoods.com)

Love letters are a lost art, especially now that we live much of our lives online. Give them a missive worthy of holding onto.

Book of the Month Subscription ($49.99 for 3 months; bookofthemonth.com)

A couple that reads together stays together. Get dual subscriptions for new monthly picks to read and discuss. Think of it as the analog version of Netflix and chill.

Homesick Candles Gift Set of 3 ($83.64, originally $102; homesick.com)

Home is where the heart is, and a scent can transport them all the way to yours. Be sure to pick up the scents Love Letters, which smells like rose petals and jasmine, and Date Night, which has notes of fig and cashmere, for an extra romantic touch.

Make an IRL rendezvous a breeze with the ideal carry-on. We tested out the latest, and Away is our top pick.

The Sweetie Milk Bar Gift Set ($62; milkbarstore.com)

Sweets are a Valentine’s classic for a reason, and Milk Bar takes its baked treats to the next level.

Hearts Delight Chocolate Gift Box ($71.95; godiva.com)

If chocolate is what they crave, Godiva is the gold standard.

Magnificent Roses Preserved Gold Kissed Red Roses ($175 for one dozen; 1800flowers.com)

Gold certainly ups the wow factor on the classic gift of red roses. This collection from 1-800-Flowers is preserved to last for up to six months.

Gravity Blanket (starting at $195; gravityblanket.com)

When you can’t wrap them in your arms, give them a cozy substitute with a weighted blanket. Gravity Blanket has one of our favorites on the market.

Garnet Hill Hemstitched Flannel Bedding (starting at $34; garnethill.com)

And when you’re not there to tuck them in, make sure they have comfy sheets to do the job. Garnet Hill tops our list for flannel bedding.

Resteck Neck and Back Shiatsu Massager ($49.95, originally $59.95; amazon.com)

A good back rub can be the best way to say “I love you.” This heated massager will surely spoil them.

The Comfy Wearable Blanket ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

This is all anyone wants, really. The real gift will be the selfie they send you wearing it, which will inevitably become your new phone background.

iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($34.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Miss the sound of your S.O. singing in the shower? Or think they could use more practice? Either way, a shower speaker says it all.

Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow ($29.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Elevate their at-home spa time with a luxurious bath pillow.

’Questions for Couples Journal: 400 Questions to Enjoy, Reflect, and Connect with Your Partner’ by Maggie Reyes ($12.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Never run out of things to talk about over Zoom or Facetime with this journal, which asks meaningful questions that can spark endless conversations with your partner no matter where they are.

Moen Attract Dual Shower Head and Handheld Shower Head ($79, originally $89.98; homedepot.com)

Consider a shower upgrade a gift to you both for your next visit. This dual head from Moen was our pick for the absolute best dual shower head of 2021.

Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light ($31.99; amazon.com)

Bring them out of the shadows and into the light for when you’re dancing screen-to-screen. Emart makes our favorite ring light of 2021.