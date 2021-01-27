(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite standing desk converter, discounted wearable blankets and savings on athleisure from Athleta. All that and more below.

Flexispot Height-Adjustable Standing Desk Converter PHOTO: Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Want all the benefits of a standing desk without actually buying a new desk? The Flexispot Desk Riser can transform any desk into one of the standing variety, and right now it’s more than $30 off when you use the exclusive code CNN10SAVE. The Flexispot was our pick for best standing desk converter, by the way. It took home top honors, thanks to its spacious desktop and keyboard tray and the fact that it’s a cinch to adjust with just the push of a lever.

Athleta PHOTO: Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now through January 28, all sale items on the site are an extra 20% off when you use code EXTRA20 at checkout, for a total savings of up to 80% off. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more — including a pack of face masks.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re a “cold brew in all seasons” kind of coffee drinker, take advantage of this deal on the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker, our favorite travel and tumble cold brewer, at Amazon. You can pick up the pitcher for just $15.99 right now — that’s $1 away from its all-time lowest price — and be brewing your own batch of cold brew in no time. Its plastic construction and airtight seal make this coffee maker particularly durable, and it’s super simple to set up and use. Read more about this pick in our full review of the best cold brew coffee makers.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $196.62 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Wearable Blankets PHOTO: Amazon

What’s better than a cozy blanket on a cold winter day? A cozy blanket you can wear. For one day only at Amazon, a range of wearable blankets are on sale, including a few heated varieties with battery packs. These blankets are really just oversized sweatshirts, featuring a front pocket to hold your phone and a hood to keep your head warm. And in a pattern sure to suit your personal style, it’s poised to become your most used work-from-home apparel item.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Levi’s

Levi's PHOTO: Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $10. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over the Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4s are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Macy’s

Macy's PHOTO: Macy's

It’s time to save on thousands of home items at Macy’s. The department store is taking up to 65% off everything from furniture to mattresses and rugs, plus an additional 10% off select items with code HOME at the The Big Home Sale. You’ll find discounts on some of your favorite home brands like Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest and much more — just be sure to shop soon.

AirPods Pro ($199.98, originally $249; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in weeks on Amazon. Right now, you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ($42.39, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 PHOTO: Anker

If proper headphones are more your speed, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $42.39, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

Baggu

Baggu PHOTO: Baggu

Baggu is a brand that’s beloved for not only its packable, nylon ripstop bag, but also its sturdy yet stylish collections of purses, backpacks, totes and more. And now for a limited time you can save up to 60% on rare and discontinued styles from the brand. The Warehouse Sale is your last chance to score these final sale items; once they’re sold out, they’re gone for good, and many bags have already disappeared.

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max ($169.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max PHOTO: Anker

Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. At just $169.99, down from $249.99, the popular 11S Max uses 2000Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces and anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects. Plus, it’s thin enough to slide effortlessly underneath more furniture, and relatively quiet too.

Instant Pot Aura ($69.99, originally $129.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Aura PHOTO: Sur La Table

Can’t get enough of the Instant Pot? Consider adding yet another device from the cult-favorite cooking brand to your kitchen arsenal: It’s the Instant Pot Aura, a multiuse programmable slow cooker, and it’s down to just $69.99 right now. Like the traditional Instant Pot Duo or Lux you’re likely well acquainted with, the Aura can perform a multitude of functions, including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt and warm. Unlike the classic Instant Pot, the Aura is not a pressure cooker, so it won’t reach the higher-than-boiling temperatures that pressure cookers are famous for. But for those looking to whip up large-batch soups and stews this winter, it’s the appliance for you.

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers PHOTO: 1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower-and-gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.