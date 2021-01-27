(CNN) —

Ten extra hours a day of being at home over the past year has, for many of us, has resulted in far more vacuuming than we were used to pre-quarantine. If your hoover is getting worn out from all this additional use, there are few better opportunities for an upgrade than with the deals happening at Amazon Canada right now.

Bissell, which makes some great upright vacuums, has discounts of up to 20% top-rated models, and robotic vacuums from Eufy and Roomba are also on sale — and we’ve rounded up the best of the bargains below.

Bissell SpotBot Pet Handsfree Spot and Stain Portable Deep Cleaner ($186.99, originally $229; amazon.ca)

Bissell SpotBot Pet Handsfree Spot and Stain Portable Deep Cleaner PHOTO: Amazon

It’s pretty much impossible to keep your furry friend off the couch when you’re sitting there typing away on your laptop — or maybe you’ve adopted a lockdown puppy that is still in the housebreaking phase. Either way, this vacuum is here to save the day, and thanks to its auto-scrubbing features, it does all the dirty work for you.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($686.13, originally $749.99; amazon.ca)

iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum PHOTO: Amazon

With a three-stage cleaning system and Dirt Detect sensors to supplement its suction, this Roomba is stacked with smart features to get your floors tidied up. It learns your cleaning habits to find personalized schedules, suggests more frequent cleanings during pet shedding season, and uses smart navigation and mapping to orient itself in your home.

Bissell AeroSwift Compact Upright Vacuum ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.ca)

Bissell AeroSwift Compact Upright Vacuum PHOTO: Amazon

This well-priced bagless vacuum is a great all-arounder, with powerful suction and a relatively lightweight 10-pound construction. With a 23-foot power cord plus another 10 feet from the extension wand, you can zip around larger rooms and spaces without having to constantly unplug and replug. For those with stairs or worn-in couches, users also rave about the vacuum’s super effective attachment for cleaning in nooks and crannies.

Bissell Spinwave Cord Powered Hard Floor Mop ($138.99, originally $159.97; amazon.ca)

Bissell Spinwave Cord Powered Hard Floor Mop PHOTO: Amazon

If you have sealed wooden floors, this hard floor mop eliminates the need to use so much water filling up a bucket — and the fact it’s powered means it takes care of all the scrubbing for you, too. A spray lets you get just enough liquid on the floor, and it has both soft and textured pads depending on the level of cleaning intensity you need.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ($195.99, originally $299.99; amazon.ca)

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S PHOTO: Amazon

This slim-profile Eufy cleans for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors without needing a recharge — and just because it’s compact doesn’t mean it skimps on the suction. When it finds a particularly dirty patch, its BoostIQ technology kicks the vacuum into high gear within 1.5 seconds.

