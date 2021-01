Peru orders lockdowns amid crippling second Covid-19 wave

(CNN) Peru has announced new lockdowns for 10 of its 25 regions, including the capital Lima, as Covid-19 cases rise and hospitals reach a breaking point. The lockdowns will start on January 31.

The country is also racing to address a shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 patients, Peru's President Francisco Sagasti, said during a televised address on Tuesday evening.

"We expect to add another 350 (beds) in the next two weeks," he said.

An aggressive second wave has seen Peru pass 40,000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to data released by the country's Health Ministry.

Infections are also spiraling -- with about 100,000 new cases recorded in the last month alone -- as officials warn of burned out doctors and overwhelmed intensive care wards.

