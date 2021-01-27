53 dead in West Cameroon bus crash

Yaoundé, Cameroon (CNN) Fifty-three people are dead and 29 seriously injured following a collision Wednesday between a bus and a truck containing flammable liquid in West Cameroon.

The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. at the Cliff of Dschang, near the city of the same name.

"This unfortunate accident, which occurred during the night, highlights the problem of night trips favored by certain interurban passenger transport companies and the need for their supervision," said Cameroon's transport minister, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

The bus belonged to Menoua voyages, he said, an interurban travel agency operating in the region. The injured, which include children, according to Cameroon state media CRTV, were taken to Dschang District Hospital.

This still image was taken from video tweeted by CRTVweb following Wednesday's collision.

The minister said an investigation will "establish the responsibilities" and "the appropriate measures" will be taken. He expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and wished those injured a "speedy recovery."

