Paleontologists have long been puzzled about how the Spinosaurus -- a giant dinosaur and aquatic predator -- would have behaved.

Now, they believe it would have been less like an otter, and more like a huge, flightless stork or heron.

Rather than hunting fish in the water, the massive dinosaur would have likely caught prey out of the water from a position on the shoreline, researchers from Queen Mary University of London and the University of Maryland found in a study published Tuesday.

Spinosaurs were a group of large-bodied theropods that were bigger than both Tyrannosaurus rex and Giganotosaurus, growing to around 15 meters (49.2 feet) in length. These dinos lived during the Cretaceous period -- between 145.5 and 65.5 million years ago.

The study compared Spinosaurus fossils with skulls and skeletons of dinosaurs and reptiles that lived both in and out of the water, concluding that a wading, heronlike behavior was the most likely.

