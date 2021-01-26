What exactly is American unity supposed to look like?

This was excerpted from the January 26 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) President Joe Biden had it right last week in his inaugural address, when he anticipated how his effort to bridge America's catastrophic political divides would go down in the tumult of post-Trump Washington.

Biden's dream of recreating an idealized era when lawmakers and presidents worked across partisan lines to benefit everyone is popular with voters -- but nearly impossible to implement.

Even moderate Republicans people like Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney and Maine's Sen. Susan Collins are worried about the size and speed of Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan . Other Republicans, who are intimidated by Donald Trump's hold on their party base or have future presidential ambitions, are already accusing the President of forgetting his idealistic aspirations.

"President Biden sounded a lot of notes of unity in his inaugural address. But unfortunately when he got back to the White House, he implemented a bunch of far-left policies," Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton told Fox News last week.

The disingenuous logic of such arguments is that if Biden actually carries out the policies on which he campaigned (rejoining the Paris climate accord or investigating police violence, for example) he will be a hypocrite on unity -- because Republicans disagree with him. Donald Trump's looming impeachment trial is not doing much for the mood between parties either.