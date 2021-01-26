Hotel and church sustain significant damage after a 'large and extremely dangerous tornado' rips through Birmingham area

(CNN) A tornado described as "large and extremely dangerous" by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, Alabama, caused significant damage throughout Jefferson County and surrounding areas Monday night, including ripping through a hotel and tearing off part of the roof of a church.

Video from CNN affiliate WVTM shows that the Hampton Inn in Fultondale, which is located just north of Birmingham and has a population of around 9,000, according to census data, sustained significant damage during the storm. The affiliate reported that guests staying at the hotel were able to escape the building and sought shelter in a nearby restaurant when another line of storms came through.

A tornado tore through the Birmingham area Monday night leaving significant damage.

NWS Birmingham said in a tweet that they are monitoring reports "after a tornado impacted the Fultondale area of Jefferson Co. a short time ago."

"Significant damage has been reported. We will inspect the damage to determine the strength of the tornado," NWS Birmingham said.

Earlier, the agency said on Twitter, "At 10:54 PM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Chalkville, or near Trussville, moving east at 50 mph."

What's going on? We've a line of storms that extend from northeast AL to central MS. This activity is moving eastward and could produce a severe storm or two over the coming hours. Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and some hail. pic.twitter.com/mn4obbEopq — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 26, 2021