YouTube star Jake Paul to face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April boxing match

(CNN) Jake Paul, the YouTube star turned boxer, has his next match lined up.

Paul only has two fights under his belt, but he is already causing a stir in the boxing world. The 24-year-old, who entered the fighting scene in January of 2020, first propelled to fame on YouTube, where he has amassed more than 20 million subscribers who are drawn to his prank videos.

"I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor," Paul said. "Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I'm already one of the biggest prizefighters and there's only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer."

