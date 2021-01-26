A Disney World ticket booker alerted police to a domestic violence victim after taking their call

(CNN) A Walt Disney World employee who took a call from a woman in Pennsylvania inquiring about booking tickets to the Florida resort on January 9 alerted police in central Pennsylvania that the woman may be dealing with a domestic violence situation at her home, police said.

During the call, the Disney employee heard the woman, who had initially called about booking ticket to the resort, scream "get off me" and "get away from me," an affidavit from the York County Magisterial District court said.

The employee "became concerned and sensed something was off" when the woman started only answering "yes" or "no" questions and wouldn't go into detail about her current situation, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the Disney employee then asked the woman if she needed law enforcement to come to her home and if someone was hurting her, to which the woman responded "yes" to both questions.

Following the conversation with the woman, the employee called York County 911 and explained the situation, prompting a police response to the woman's home in Dover Township, Pennsylvania, the affidavit said.

