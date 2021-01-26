A rise in student suicides has pushed the 5th largest US school district to speed up a return to in-person learning

(CNN) The fifth-largest district in the United States is expediting its plan to bring students back for in-person learning after a rise in student suicides.

Nevada's Clark County School District, which has more than 326,000 students enrolled, has been fully remote since March 2020 -- when the Covid-19 pandemic began. In the nine months since March, there have been 19 student suicides in the district, a school official confirmed to CNN. In the year before, there were only nine.

The district did not give evidence of a direct link between the deaths and remote learning. However, six students died by suicide between March 16 and June 30, and 12 students died between July 1 and December 31. There was one more death earlier this month, a district official confirmed to CNN on Monday.

Citing in part social and emotional wellness, the Clark County Board of Trustees voted unanimously to start bringing students back for in-person learning at a meeting on January 14.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be very challenging for education," said Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. "We will continue to make the health and safety of students and staff a top priority. As we continue to look at the academic and health crisis that the pandemic has caused, I believe that the plan proposed provides the first steps in returning our students and educators to the classroom."