California revamps Covid-19 vaccine delivery system amid criticism over slow rollout

(CNN) California is revamping its coronavirus vaccine delivery system amid criticism over the slow and inefficient rollout of doses, the California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

The new system aims to simplify eligibility, standardize information and data, and address the available supply of doses by streamlining the vaccination process, the department said.

California has been hit hard by the pandemic.

"While vaccines remain extremely limited, the goal is to build a system to equitably and efficiently administer vaccines when supply increases," officials said in a statement.

Thus far, 2.6 million doses have been administered in the state, which has a population of about 39 million.

Read More