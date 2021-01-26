Arizona law enforcement agents are searching for two escaped inmates facing dozens of years in prison

(CNN) Law enforcement agents are on a manhunt for two inmates who escaped an Arizona prison Saturday night.

The two men used a large air conditioning unit as a ram to break into a closet and steal tools used for their escape, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said during a news conference Monday that they continue to search for John Charpiot and David Harmon after their escape from the state prison in Florence.

"We still have a significant fugitive apprehension effort manhunt going on. The efforts are concentrated in multiple different areas," Colonel Heston Silbert, the director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said during a news conference Monday.

The state of Arizona and the US Marshals Service are offering a total of up to $70,000 in rewards for information leading to their capture.

