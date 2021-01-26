Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigns, in calculated move amid coronavirus crisis

Rome (CNN) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation on Tuesday, in a tactical political maneuver that he hopes will allow him to build a new coalition.

Italy was thrown into a fresh political crisis last week when Conte faced two confidence votes. He survived but lost his governing majority in the Senate after his predecessor, Matteo Renzi, withdrew his small Italia Viva party from the ruling coalition, citing frustrations with the government's management of the pandemic and a recession.

Conte handed his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, according to a presidential palace statement.

The President will begin consultations with the leaders of the country's main political parties on Wednesday afternoon, the statement said.

If Conte, who does not belong to a party, has enough support, Mattarella could ask him to form a new coalition.

