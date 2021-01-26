Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tenders resignation, in calculated move amid coronavirus crisis

Rome (CNN) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation on Tuesday, in a tactical political maneuver that he hopes will allow him to build a new coalition.

Italy was thrown into a fresh political crisis last week when Conte faced two confidence votes. He survived but lost his governing majority in the Senate after his predecessor, Matteo Renzi, withdrew his small Italia Viva party from the ruling coalition, citing frustrations with the government's management of the pandemic and a recession.

Conte handed his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday, according to the presidential palace, which said in a statement that the President had not immediately accepted it.

"The President of the Republic is reserving his decision and has asked the government to stay in office for the management of ordinary affairs," it said.

It added that consultations with leaders of Italy's major political parties would begin on Wednesday afternoon.

