Some dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times

(CNN) Some talented dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times, according to a new study.

Most dogs do not learn words unless they are extensively trained -- but a team of researchers has found that some outstanding pets have "exceptional abilities."

Researchers from Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest observed two "gifted" dogs: A Border Collie named Whisky, and a Yorkshire terrier called Vicky Nina, and tested their ability to learn a new word after hearing it only four times.

"We wanted to know under which conditions the gifted dogs may learn novel words. To test this, we exposed Whisky and Vicky Nina to the new words in two different conditions," Claudia Fugazza, first author of the study and a researcher at the department of ethology, said.

One scenario was an exclusion-based task, and another was within a social, playful context with their owners.

Read More