(CNN) —

Working from home certainly has its perks (sweatpants all day every day being one of them), but working from home with your significant other can sometimes prove to be a bit challenging. This Valentine’s Day, make the most of sharing a workspace with your partner by gifting them something that will help make their workday easier and more enjoyable.

Whether you share a home office or work together from the comfort of your couch, these 22 gift ideas are sure to show your Valentine just how much you love them while also helping to boost their productivity and comfort. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite heartfelt gifts; our gifts for him, her and kids; and our V-Day flower delivery guide.

PurpleTreeDesignsUK Valentine’s Day Card ($5.65; etsy.com)

PurpleTreeDesignsUK Valentine's Day Card PHOTO: Etsy

A quirky Valentine’s Day card for the S.O. who travels to and from the fridge just as much as you do during the workday.

Legiral Portable Body Muscle Massager ($129.99; amazon.com)

Legiral Portable Body Muscle Massager PHOTO: Amazon

Give the gift of an at-home massage with this portable muscle massager. Relieve tension, soreness and knots that occur after a long day’s work with six interchangeable heads and 20 adjustable speeds.

Toes Home Plush Slipper Socks, 6-Pack ($13.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Toes Home Plush Slipper Socks, 6-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Because fuzzy socks are always a great gift.

Elvira 32-Ounce Large Water Bottle With Motivational Time Marker ($17.99; amazon.com)

Elvira 32-Ounce Large Water Bottle With Motivational Time Marker PHOTO: Amazon

A water bottle with hourly time markers is the best way to make sure they stay hydrated throughout the workday.

Vogek Wireless Charging Station ($43.99; amazon.com)

Vogek Wireless Charging Station PHOTO: Amazon

You and your valentine can keep all of your gadgets charged and organized, thanks to this wireless charging station that’s complete with eight USB ports that can fit your phone, Apple Airpods, tablets and more.

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpant (starting at $9.50; amazon.com)

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpant PHOTO: Amazon

Comfort is key when working from home, and these ultra-cozy fleece sweatpants are sure to become a go-to for your valentine.

Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set ($39.95; amazon.com)

Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set PHOTO: Amazon

This top-rated diffuser will fill their workspace with their favorite essential oils. Plus, its sleek design adds interest to any room.

Home Office Candle ($27.20, originally $34; homesick.com)

Home Office Candle PHOTO: Homesick

If you’re more candle people, what better wick to burn than this one from Homesick. Whether you’re lucky enough to have your own home office or are simply sharing the dining room table, make your workspace smell of fresh air (remember that?), water lilies, amber and more.

Eminta Dual-Sided Desk Pad Office Desk Mat ($15.99, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

Eminta Dual-Sided Desk Pad Office Desk Mat PHOTO: Amazon

This faux leather nonslip desk pad is waterproof, sleek and perfect for keeping their office space tidy, clean and stylish.

Neliblu Heart Stress Balls ($16.97; amazon.com)

Neliblu Heart Stress Balls PHOTO: Amazon

Work can be tough, so give your work-from-home partner a cute Valentine’s Day-themed heart-shaped stress ball to help relieve their stress and anxiety throughout the day.

UltraIdeas Cozy Memory Foam Slippers (starting at $21.90; amazon.com)

UltraIdeas Cozy Memory Foam Slippers PHOTO: Amazon

Fluffy, soft, warm and ultra cushioned — what’s not to love about these memory foam slippers? They’re available in men’s sizes as well.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones are a necessity for boosting productivity (especially when working from home with your significant other), and there’s literally no better pair than these from Sony, which topped our list of the best noise-canceling headphones of 2021.

De’Longhi 15 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker ($99.99; amazon.com)

De'Longhi 15 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Start your morning off by sharing a delicious latte or cappuccino together, courtesy of this nifty double brewing espresso machine.

Ember Mug 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug ($99.99; target.com)

Ember Mug 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug PHOTO: Target

Speaking of delicious coffee, this temperature-controlled smart mug from Ember will keep your valentine’s morning brew perfectly warm for hours on end.

Vipek Double Workstation Home Office Desk ($269.99; amazon.com)

Vipek Double Workstation Home Office Desk PHOTO: Amazon

Working from home together has never looked so chic, thanks to this double workstation office desk that’s complete with a waterproof, scratch-resistant and extra-long desktop as well as numerous shelves.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe PHOTO: Nordstrom

One major requirement for WFH? A plush robe — and this Barefoot Dreams style is the ultimate gift. Just don’t blame us if you catch your partner wearing it for Zoom meetings (it’s seriously that soft).

1801AndCo Personalized Acrylic Calendar (starting at $95.20, originally starting at $119; etsy.com)

1801andco Personalized Acrylic Calendar PHOTO: Etsy

Help your S.O. stay organized with this personalized, modern acrylic wall calendar that’s just as stylish as it is functional.

Hamilton Beach 2-Slice Nonstick Belgian Waffle Maker ($24.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach 2-Slice Nonstick Belgian Waffle Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Nothing says “I love you” better than homemade waffles. Whip up a batch for you to share with this easy-to-use double compartment waffle maker.

Bearaby Cotton Napper ($249; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Cotton Napper PHOTO: Bearaby

Snuggle up together after a long workday with this editor-favorite, luxuriously soft weighted blanket from Bearaby that’s made from long-staple cotton that’s been braided to offer a truly cool lounging experience.

Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp ($59.99; amazon.com)

Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp PHOTO: Amazon

Boost your loved one’s mood with this top-rated light therapy lamp that helps fight work fatigue, winter blues and more when they need a little pick-me-up. It was our runner-up for the best SAD lamps of 2021.

Hatch Restore Sound and Smart Light Machine ($129.95; amazon.com)

Hatch Restore Sound and Smart Light Machine PHOTO: Amazon

A good night’s sleep is key to a productive workday, and this Hatch Restore sound and smart light machine will help you and your partner sleep more soundly at night, thanks to its customizable sounds, light and alarm routine.

‘Office Life: A Snarky Coloring Book for Adults’ by Papeterie Bleu ($7.99; amazon.com)

'Office Life: A Snarky Coloring Book for Adults' by Papeterie Bleu PHOTO: Amazon

Relax and alleviate the stress of working from home and all that it encompasses with a humorous office-themed adult coloring book that you can work on together.