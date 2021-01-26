(CNN) —

If you’re in the market for an upgrade to your work-from-home setup — and don’t have space/budget enough for a full-on standing desk — there’s no better option than the Flexispot Desk Riser, our pick for the best standing desk converter. And right now, you can nab the 36-inch model for more than $30 off its usual price with the exclusive code CNN10SAVE.

Flexispot Desk Riser ($135, originally $169; stacksocial.com

With a standard converter design, this Flexispot riser is pretty much ready to be used right out of the box. Assembly only requires attaching the keyboard tray to the desktop, no tools needed. It takes a little maneuvering to align around the preinstalled screws, but within a few minutes we had it ready to roll. At just under 37 pounds, it’s lightweight enough to be moved if need be, but we were also impressed by the solid construction, experiencing minimal, if any, wobble while in use. It also arrived with cable ties to help with cord management.

Both its desktop and keyboard tray provide ample space, and it adjusts with the push of a lever.