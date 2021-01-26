(CNN) —

To kick off 2021, Casetify launched a Co-Lab with Disney, releasing a whole collection around the iconic character Mickey Mouse. The brand has put a fun and updated twist on the classic Disney cartoon. You’re getting the always trendy looks from Casetify paired with your favorite character mouse, and we’d call it a win-win.

The collection covers accessories for your favorite Apple tech. You’ll find picks for your iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, Apple Watch and iPad, plus a few bonus items like chargers and Casetify’s UV sanitizer. We’ve chosen our favorites from the collection for you to shop from.

iPhone cases

These cases range from recycled plastic materials to leather. There’s a variety of Mickey prints to choose from as well. Most cases are available for the iPhone 7 through the iPhone 12 Pro Max, though a select few are only available for the more recent models, like the iPhone 11 through iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Cartoon Mickey Case (starting at $50; casetify.com)

Showcasing a range of Mickeys, this leather case is sleek with a dash of fun. It features different Mickey depictions throughout the years. We like the leather paired with the doodles for a professional but fun look.

Mickey Mouse Name Case (starting at $45; casetify.com)

This is a mirror case, so the back is somewhat reflective. It displays a small cartoon Mickey and lets you customize the case by adding your initials or name. Your customization will appear in a whimsical font vertically along the case.

MMC Member’s Badge Case ($70; casetify.com)

If you really want to show off your Mickey pride, this case features the classic mouse ears up top. The back of the case has a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Member’s badge and can even be customized with your name along the bottom.

Mouseketeer Sticker Case (starting at $45; casetify.com)

Taking customization to the next level, this is a clear case that comes with a Mickey sticker pack for you to add onto your case however you’d like. The stickers themselves range from Mickey glove doodles to the mouse himself.

Mickey 2-in-1 Grip Stand ($40; casetify.com)

Add a grip and kickstand to your phone with this Mickey-themed pick. You can customize the phone grip with your name or initials as well.

AirPod and Apple Watch accessories

AirPod cases can help your earbud cases from being scratched or damaged, and we love the fun designs of these Disney options. Apple Watches are sleek accessories to begin with, and pairing them with a leather watch strap makes for a great look. These cases and bands are a more subtle way to show off your love for Mickey.

Mouseketeer AirPods Case ($35; casetify.com)

This AirPods case showcases some Mickey stickers (though these are already printed on the case). It’s a low-key way to show off your love of Disney. It’s also available at the same price for the AirPods Pro.

Mickey Sticker AirPods Pro Case ($35; casetify.com)

This clear case features four funny Mickey stickers on the front. We like that it’s whimsical but subtle. It’s also available for the AirPods.

MMC Member’s Badge Watch Band ($52; casetify.com)

Casetify’s Apple Watch bands are made of quality leather, and we like the sleek and subtle Mickey on this band. It features the MMC logo, and you can customize it with your name or initials. You can also pick from five different hardware colors.

Mickey Medley Watch Band ($52; casetify.com)

If you really want to wear your love for Mickey on your sleeve, this Watch band will help you do just that. It features a medley of Mickeys against a black leather watch strap. You can coordinate the hardware to the color of your Apple Watch as well.

iPad and MacBook accessories

Larger devices, like your iPad and MacBook, still need protection and a bit of spunk. These cases can help shield from damage while bringing a fun flair to your device. The iPad cases are portfolio style, and the MacBook cases easily snap onto your laptop.

Mickey Mania MacBook Case ($55; casetify.com)

Aptly named, this case features a lot of Mickey. It’s a clear case, so the backdrop color will be that of your MacBook. Among the stickers you’ll find a laughing Mickey, the Disney logo, glove doodles and a few others.

MMC Member’s Badge MacBook Case ($55; casetify.com)

Another clear laptop case, this pick features the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse logo and badge. The logo is featured largely in the center of the case. It’s a small way to show off your membership to the always fun and welcoming clubhouse.

Mickey Mania iPad Case ($72; casetify.com)

Casetify’s iPad case is a portfolio-style case. This one features Mickey stickers on the cover and has a solid leather back. It doubles as a stand to prop up your iPad as well.

Mickey Medley iPad Case ($72; casetify.com)

This case is totally covered in overlapping Mickey cartoons. It features the more modern Mickey look, smiley and happy. It’s also a portfolio-style case.

Charging accessories

Your wireless charger doesn’t have to be so standard. Choose from Casetify’s Mickey patterned options for a fun and whimsical look on your desk or nightstand. The charger doesn’t come with a wall plug, so you’ll have to grab your own.

Mickey Face Wireless Charging Pad ($59; casetify.com)

This wireless charging pad showcases Mickey’s smiling face. It’ll look cute on your nightstand or countertop and is a small way to show off your love for Disney’s iconic character.

Mickey Medley Charging Pad ($59; casetify.com)

The Mickey Medley pattern on this charging pad is a small way to feature Mickey in your charging setup.

Mouseketeer UV Sanitizer ($120; casetify.com)

Keep your tech clean but also keep showing off your fun side. This is Casetify’s UV sanitizer that features wireless charging while your phone is cleaned, and it comes with a pack of Mickey stickers so you can add some pizzazz to your sanitizer.