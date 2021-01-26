(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, discounted Anker charging accessories and savings at Levi’s Warehouse Event. All that and more below.

Levi's PHOTO: Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now, you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking up to 75% off during its Warehouse Event, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. You’ll need to enter your email address to score these solid sale prices on items for men, women and kids, some of which are under $10. Just note: All sales are final, so you’ll want to be sure of your picks before your purchase.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over the Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4s are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Anker PHOTO: Amazon

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, power bank, charging stand, cables and more, all for under $40.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case PHOTO: Apple

Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are down to a new low price at Walmart: They’re currently just $129.98, the previous low for the wired charging case model. These are the second-generation AirPods that debuted in 2019, and they come with a powerful H1 chip, improved battery life and wireless charging capabilities. Not only does the included case charge the AirPods for use when they’re not in your ears, but you can also charge the case itself via wireless charging pad.

Macy's PHOTO: Macy's

It’s time to save on thousands of home items at Macy’s. The department store is taking up to 60% off everything from furniture to mattresses and rugs, plus an additional 10% off select items with code HOME at the The Big Home Sale. You’ll find discounts on some of your favorite home brands like Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest and much more — just be sure to shop soon.

Deals you may have missed

AirPods Pro ($199.98, originally $249; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in weeks on Amazon. Right now, you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ($42.39, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 PHOTO: Anker

If proper headphones are more your speed, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $42.39, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

Baggu

Baggu PHOTO: Baggu

Baggu is a brand that’s beloved for not only its packable, nylon ripstop bag, but also its sturdy yet stylish collections of purses, backpacks, totes and more. And now for a limited time you can save up to 60% on rare and discontinued styles from the brand. The Warehouse Sale is your last chance to score these final sale items; once they’re sold out, they’re gone for good, and many bags have already disappeared.

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max ($169.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max PHOTO: Anker

Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. At just $169.99, down from $249.99, the popular 11S Max uses 2000Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces and anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects. Plus, it’s thin enough to slide effortlessly underneath more furniture, and relatively quiet too.

Instant Pot Aura ($69.99, originally $129.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Aura PHOTO: Sur La Table

Can’t get enough of the Instant Pot? Consider adding yet another device from the cult-favorite cooking brand to your kitchen arsenal: It’s the Instant Pot Aura, a multiuse programmable slow cooker, and it’s down to just $69.99 right now. Like the traditional Instant Pot Duo or Lux you’re likely well acquainted with, the Aura can perform a multitude of functions, including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt and warm. Unlike the classic Instant Pot, the Aura is not a pressure cooker, so it won’t reach the higher-than-boiling temperatures that pressure cookers are famous for. But for those looking to whip up large-batch soups and stews this winter, it’s the appliance for you.

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers PHOTO: 1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower-and-gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond PHOTO: Bed Bath & Beyond

Refresh your bedroom and bathroom for the new year with new, on-sale bedding and bath linens. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 50% off bed and bath items. Many of the mega home retailer’s sheets, pillows, blankets, comforters, mattress toppers, towels, bath rugs and more are included in the sale There are plenty of highly rated towel sets up for grabs, including several monogrammed options, in addition to a variety of basic sheet sets, cozy throws, down-filled comforters and even ever-popular weighted blankets. Quite a few of the sets come in a range of colors, so you’re sure to find a hue that works well in your home.

