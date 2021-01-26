Thailand backs amendment allowing early-stage abortions

Bangkok, Thailand Thai lawmakers have voted in favor of allowing abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy while retaining penalties for later terminations, a move that pro-choice activists said fell short of protecting the rights of the mother.

In a late night session of the Senate on Monday, legislators voted 166-7 in favor of amending a law that criminalizes abortion, backing a plan that seeks to tackle unregulated terminations by non-medical practitioners.

Under the amendment, an abortion after 12 weeks would be allowed only in certain conditions and would otherwise be punishable by up to six months in prison, or a fine of up to 10,000 baht ($334) or both.

"This mean abortion is conditional and can only be done by doctors according to the law," Senator Wanlop Tangkhananurak told Reuters.

The amendment was passed by the lower house last week and follows a Constitutional Court decision last February that ruled that criminalizing abortion was unconstitutional and violated human rights.

